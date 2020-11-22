Video: 'Pick-A-Part' - Trail Breakdown with Wade Simmons

The Shore riding is so technical, and every time I'm out shredding with a group, I'm helping someone drop into a scary steep line who's never done it before. So, I had an idea that it would be awesome to showcase some of the "North Shore's" most technical trail features and dive into how I look at the crux moves and talk through technical skills in a simple way – giving riders the knowledge and confidence to tackle tech trails and features....wherever they are riding. So stoked to get out on the Shore to Pick-A-Part – starting with the gnarly Dale’s rock! — Wade Simmons