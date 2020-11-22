Video: 'Pick-A-Part' - Trail Breakdown with Wade Simmons

Nov 22, 2020
by Race Face  


We are kicking off our latest video series by letting Race Face ambassador, MTB Hall of Famer, and legendary freeride Godfather, Wade Simmons, loose on BC's North Shore trail system. He'll be sharing real world insights about tackling features and conditions that you might find in your own backyard.

Watch above to see Wade break down a Shore classic - Dale's Trail.




bigquotesThe Shore riding is so technical, and every time I'm out shredding with a group, I'm helping someone drop into a scary steep line who's never done it before. So, I had an idea that it would be awesome to showcase some of the "North Shore's" most technical trail features and dive into how I look at the crux moves and talk through technical skills in a simple way – giving riders the knowledge and confidence to tackle tech trails and features....wherever they are riding. So stoked to get out on the Shore to Pick-A-Part – starting with the gnarly Dale’s rock!Wade Simmons

Liked what you saw? Want to see more of Wade and other RF pros sharing technical knowledge and skills to help you become a better rider - from stomping steep rock rolls to cleaning tech climbing lines? Have a favourite trail that you just can't quite clean a feature on? Sound off below!




bigquotesThe North Shore is the 'punk rock' of mountain biking - a raw, grimy, hardworking, unapologetic kind of place that churns out the highest quality of riders and trails.Wade Simmons



Videos Riding Videos Race Face Wade Simmons


8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Nice to see Wade is back, it's been way too long.
  • 4 0
 I’ll watch videos like this all day long over back flips and bar spins. Because someday I might actually be good enough to take my 36 year old bones down trails like this!
  • 3 0
 Thanks wade! Been meaning to pluck up the courage to hit this one...
  • 3 0
 Sweet. Looking forward to more of these. Thanks!
  • 3 0
 Wade is a legend
  • 1 0
 what helmet does he ride?
  • 1 1
 That son of a bitch stole my move.
  • 1 0
 So did your mom.

