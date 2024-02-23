Watch
Video: Picking The Best Line with Remy Metailler
Feb 23, 2024
by
Rémy Métailler
2 Comments
Choosing the best line is equally as important as riding technique. Well almost.
There are the race lines, the safe lines, the fun lines and all of these evolve as the trail and the conditions change too. Watch me ride and explain a fun track with a bunch of options.
Photos by Alexandre Chapellier, Video by Owen Heselden
Videos
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
184 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Southeast-Shredder
(1 hours ago)
Sweet riding dude!
[Reply]
1
0
nilswalk
(50 mins ago)
Race line, safe line, fun line, evolving line... French line.
[Reply]
