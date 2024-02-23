Video: Picking The Best Line with Remy Metailler

Choosing the best line is equally as important as riding technique. Well almost.

There are the race lines, the safe lines, the fun lines and all of these evolve as the trail and the conditions change too. Watch me ride and explain a fun track with a bunch of options.

Photos by Alexandre Chapellier, Video by Owen Heselden

 Sweet riding dude!
 Race line, safe line, fun line, evolving line... French line.







