Video: Pierron, Frixtalon, Estaque & More in 'Our Own Way'

Oct 15, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

The end of this film reminded me why I ride a bike,” said Paul Couderc during the pre-premiere of Our Own Way at Roc d'Azur 2019.

It's true that the main objective of this project, together with our own flavour, was to show what Frix and his friends Amaury, Thomas, Paul and Mattéo, get up to throughout the year. No constraints...

We started with the idea of ​​doing our first ‘long' project without really knowing where it would lead us, but we were certain of one thing, that we ride bikes all year round with friends anyway. We love this life and aware of our chance, we wanted to share it with everyone!

We're also keen to show off all the spots that we’ve been privileged to ride this year, most of which are not so far from home.
Since March 2019 we filmed as much as possible with bags of enjoyment, headaches and laughs. Always working hard to get the best images.

We hope you enjoy it!


Gaetan Clary & Hugo Frixtalon








Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Amaury Pierron Higo Frixtalon Thomas Estaque


Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
419991 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
67835 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
62171 views
Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post
56550 views
Interview: Katie Holden Explains How Formation Is More Than "Women's Rampage"
53957 views
Review: Can Manitou's Mezzer Pro Fork Compete With the Best?
51057 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
45593 views
Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?
44744 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 no other company even comes close to knocking out the same amount of high quality video content.
  • 1 0
 definitely still my favourite bike brand. and that absolut with the fox 36 looks like a blast to bazz about on.
  • 2 0
 insanely beautiful!
  • 1 0
 Sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011374
Mobile Version of Website