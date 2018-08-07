VIDEOS

Video: Pillars of the Mountain Bike Community in Bellingham, Washington

Aug 7, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Pillars // The Enthusiasts: Lacy Kemp & Darrin Seeds

Mountain bikers are quite often fanatical, but when people are ingrained in the culture as much as the sport, their passion is undeniable. Both Lacy Kemp and Darrin Seeds bring palpable energy to every situation, endlessly enriching Bellingham’s mountain bike culture—they are the enthusiasts.

About the Series: Every community has its cornerstones, the people making forward progression possible. Bellingham, WA, has a thriving mountain bike scene with so many people contributing in every possible way imaginable. However, there are a few who epitomize the community as a whole, simply through their actions.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
57488 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
55852 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
49307 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
44611 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
43911 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
35159 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
34028 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
33418 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Rad! Hey @FreehubMag if you're doing an entire series on the pillars of B-Ham, check out the Jack's Homegrown Racing Crew, particularly Been. They're a bunch of crazy singlespeeders and CX/xc guys and gals who are always at races and trail work days promoting the scene and giving back to the community. Ben Shaklee at ModSock in downtown B-Ham is a good place to start.
  • + 1
 Canfield Bros come back to Bellingham!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020762
Mobile Version of Website