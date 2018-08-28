VIDEOS

Video: Pillars of the MTB Community in Bellingham, Washington

Aug 28, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Pillars // The Mentors: Katie Holden & Eric Brown

As stewards of our sport, it's imperative that we guide the next generation in the right direction. This not only means showing them the fun and fulfillment bikes provide, but also the steps we need to take to ensure land access continues to improve. Eric Brown, director of the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, and Katie Holden, ambassador for Liv and SRAM, are inspiring Bellingham, WA's future in every way possible—they are the mentors.

About the Series: Every community has its cornerstones, the people making forward progression possible. Bellingham, WA, has a thriving mountain bike scene with so many people contributing in every possible way imaginable. However, there are a few who epitomize the community as a whole, simply through their actions. — Presented by Kulshan Brewing

