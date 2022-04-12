close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Piñatas & Massive Jumps at Freeride Fiesta

Apr 12, 2022
by VeeTireCo  

For the second year in a row, we had the chance to be partners with the Freeride Fiesta and again this year, it was only good times in Mexico. The director of good times Johnny Salido himself, has been putting together a massive event and congrats to this guy because it sure was no picnic with the current pandemic! The lineup was incredible with all the big names in the free-ride game but let's focus on our Vee Tire Co. boys with Johny and Peter Salido, Steve Schneider, Phil Atwill, Nico Terrier, Eliott Lapotre, and Anthony Rossi. I hope you enjoy watching this behind the scene of the most fun Freeride events ever.



Local Mariachi and Freeriders are an explosive mix!



Nothing beats a sunset sesh

Class of 2021 photos with the top freeride athlete of the moment and legend of the sport

the size of the features is no joke

Good times all around with the boys! Freeride fiesta is a contest but being able to travel and spend time with your riding buddies after such a long time stuck at home felt like a holiday camp! Thanks to Johnny, the riding community in Mexico is growing significantly, and we won't be surprised to see other top riders in the Freeride scene following Johny's steps, and we are beyond stoked to be part of this!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Vee Tire Co Eliott Lapotre Johny Salido Phil Atwill Freeride Fiesta


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
49061 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
47023 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
44828 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
41410 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
40323 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
39996 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
35279 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
34786 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 This post confused the shit outta me. Event was over 2 months ago.
  • 2 0
 I thought it was some dark fest content already, good eyes warming up though
  • 1 0
 I have to point out, that the approved Director of good times is Brett Tippie.
  • 1 0
 stoke is real

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009167
Mobile Version of Website