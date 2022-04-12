Video: Piñatas & Massive Jumps at Freeride Fiesta

Local Mariachi and Freeriders are an explosive mix!

Nothing beats a sunset sesh

Class of 2021 photos with the top freeride athlete of the moment and legend of the sport

the size of the features is no joke

Good times all around with the boys! Freeride fiesta is a contest but being able to travel and spend time with your riding buddies after such a long time stuck at home felt like a holiday camp! Thanks to Johnny, the riding community in Mexico is growing significantly, and we won't be surprised to see other top riders in the Freeride scene following Johny's steps, and we are beyond stoked to be part of this!



For the second year in a row, we had the chance to be partners with the Freeride Fiesta and again this year, it was only good times in Mexico. The director of good times Johnny Salido himself, has been putting together a massive event and congrats to this guy because it sure was no picnic with the current pandemic! The lineup was incredible with all the big names in the free-ride game but let's focus on our Vee Tire Co. boys with Johny and Peter Salido, Steve Schneider, Phil Atwill, Nico Terrier, Eliott Lapotre, and Anthony Rossi. I hope you enjoy watching this behind the scene of the most fun Freeride events ever.