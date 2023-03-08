Video: 'Pink It & Shrink It' - Why Don't More Brands Make Women's Specific Bikes?



Words: Christina ChappettaMuch to my delight, female participation in mountain biking has been steadily growing and I'm thankful to say I have a rad crew of women to ride and adventure with. There weren't always that many options for women in terms of clothing or gear that worked (and fit) properly, but finally there are kits and shoes that do the job welllook good on the trails. Brands have really stepped up their game, but what about the bikes?I got the opportunity to talk to a few brands, one that makes exclusively women's specific bikes and others that don't, to see what perspective is on making bikes that fit everyone. Thanks so much for their time and I hope you're interested to know what they have to say.