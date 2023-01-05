Watch
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel
Jan 5, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
15 Comments
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Watch the full season on our Youtube Channel.
Also available on
Outside Watch
.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea
,
Shimano
,
Fox Racing
,
Maxxis
,
Outside
,
Garmin
,
Big White
,
Stans
,
Insta 360
,
MRP
,
Funn
,
Ride Concepts
,
SDG
,
North Shore Racks
,
ODI
,
Rimpact
, and
Squirt
.
Must Read This Week
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
45250 views
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
43150 views
Review: Shimano BR-MT420 4-Piston Brakes
42932 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Frame, Headset, & Bottom Bracket Bearings?
41422 views
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
38744 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
36292 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022
29792 views
Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly
28945 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
65
2
freeridejerk888
(1 hours ago)
Weird. I thought the blooper real was already out (the whole season)
[Reply]
10
0
coloradohaze
(1 hours ago)
Cringe.
[Reply]
5
0
srsiri23w
(34 mins ago)
What I found most interesting about season three of the PB academy was how drastically the views dropped each episode. The first episode had 161k views on YouTube and it dropped to a dismal 59k views for the final episode.
[Reply]
5
0
Levelheadsteve
(54 mins ago)
I really enjoyed the first two seasons, but I stopped watching this season after the third episode.
[Reply]
3
1
ponyboy24
(21 mins ago)
Not gonna bother watching. The whole series was a total cluster f&%k, you can't compress that into a 2 minute video.
I hope there is a proper post mortem on the disaster that this series was!
Dear Pinkbike, would love to see a podcast episode openly discussing how this series went down....
[Reply]
2
0
spudreau
(13 mins ago)
wow - tough crowd. That was great 2 min break from Zoom/webex/video meetings. Perhaps more of the actual personalities. I keep thinking to myself.. why are folks getting so bent outta shape with free, quality content showcasing inspiring riders competing in a bike game. All good in my books. Enjoyed it. Series was different then previous, some good, some bad.. but either way, it is free and entertaining, about bikes and bike riders. Cam, Gully, Christina are appealing personalities that all make me smile... even when trying to follow a loose script. Cam vs Jake Paul, he is 1-0 against that bee.
[Reply]
3
0
pink505
(57 mins ago)
When you add an " A" to Christine we get the lovely Christina, When you add an "A" to PB we get a deep sadness that a blooper clip can fill.
[Reply]
2
0
Steve101j
(1 hours ago)
2:15 I myself will never get back.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(42 mins ago)
1:43 - "30 seconds - it's fine. It's long for Billy." O.O
Should have kept the ending: "Any more f'in questions." lolol
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(39 mins ago)
You mean this show was scripted???
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(27 mins ago)
That was funny...compared to the artificial drama season. Mall cop and speechless Gully lol
[Reply]
2
1
KCD193
(26 mins ago)
Is auto play part of the blooper reel
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(9 mins ago)
Mccaul does the biggest eyerolls
[Reply]
1
0
CRIMSONMTB
(52 mins ago)
LOL
[Reply]
1
0
mannekepis
(29 mins ago)
#Tarmogotrobbed
[Reply]
