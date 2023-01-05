Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel

Jan 5, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.






Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Fox Clothing Orbea Outside Shimano Cam Mccaul Christina Chappetta Katie Burrell


15 Comments

  • 65 2
 Weird. I thought the blooper real was already out (the whole season)
  • 10 0
 Cringe.
  • 5 0
 What I found most interesting about season three of the PB academy was how drastically the views dropped each episode. The first episode had 161k views on YouTube and it dropped to a dismal 59k views for the final episode.
  • 5 0
 I really enjoyed the first two seasons, but I stopped watching this season after the third episode.
  • 3 1
 Not gonna bother watching. The whole series was a total cluster f&%k, you can't compress that into a 2 minute video.

I hope there is a proper post mortem on the disaster that this series was!

Dear Pinkbike, would love to see a podcast episode openly discussing how this series went down....
  • 2 0
 wow - tough crowd. That was great 2 min break from Zoom/webex/video meetings. Perhaps more of the actual personalities. I keep thinking to myself.. why are folks getting so bent outta shape with free, quality content showcasing inspiring riders competing in a bike game. All good in my books. Enjoyed it. Series was different then previous, some good, some bad.. but either way, it is free and entertaining, about bikes and bike riders. Cam, Gully, Christina are appealing personalities that all make me smile... even when trying to follow a loose script. Cam vs Jake Paul, he is 1-0 against that bee.
  • 3 0
 When you add an " A" to Christine we get the lovely Christina, When you add an "A" to PB we get a deep sadness that a blooper clip can fill.
  • 2 0
 2:15 I myself will never get back.
  • 1 0
 1:43 - "30 seconds - it's fine. It's long for Billy." O.O

Should have kept the ending: "Any more f'in questions." lolol
  • 2 0
 You mean this show was scripted???
  • 1 0
 That was funny...compared to the artificial drama season. Mall cop and speechless Gully lol
  • 2 1
 Is auto play part of the blooper reel
  • 1 0
 Mccaul does the biggest eyerolls
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 1 0
 #Tarmogotrobbed





