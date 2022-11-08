Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 4: Survival Of The Fittest

Nov 8, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 4: Survival Of The Fittest

Nine of the athletes have survived their first elimination, but they aren't out of the woods yet. With an intense two-challenge day ahead of them, they will be tested to their physical limit. They face the Wingate test to test their maximum output, followed shortly after by a fat-tire crit race (with a twist). Who will flourish under the pressure and who will fall behind? Eight will survive, one will go home.














The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


20 Comments

  • 7 0
 I wish they all stayed in for the whole thing and just had a running point score and then the two highest scores at the end did some sort of elimination. That seems like it would be a lot more interesting.
  • 4 1
 I have been saying that since the beginning. The artificial drama of cutting people is a tired reality tv trope that really doesn't add much.
  • 8 0
 Couldn’t let Turbo win ‘em all
  • 2 0
 big bikepacking background guy
  • 6 1
 Shame it’s only about the next Instagram sensation. Timmy was consistently up there with the racing and fitness tests so far.
  • 7 1
 #timmywasrobbed
  • 3 0
 I just come to these posts to click stop on the video and then close the tab. Take that, algorithm.
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure they are eliminating the wrong person on purpose to increase interaction in the comments...
  • 5 2
 Give the people what they want!!!! No autoplay!!!
  • 3 0
 No autoplay!!

(just to make it more obvious for people who control this sort of thing Smile , and because I don't have to crusade against headset cable routing in this particular instance, so I have the time to vote against autoplay).
  • 1 0
 AutoplayStopper plugin on chrome works, plus PB gives you countdown to the moment it'll load on the home page
  • 3 0
 Less script and more conversation during the deliberation.
  • 3 0
 Another terrible elimination choice IMO. I feel bad for the man.
  • 1 0
 Eliminators need to be eliminated
  • 1 0
 (Spoiler Alert) - Comments will be plentiful when Tarno doesn't win because he's not as marketable as Max.
  • 3 4
 Well, that was . . . umm, underwhelming. Maybe it's time for PBA to be eliminated
  • 4 7
 So is the plan to release a 20min episode once a week? Seems like a good idea to make people lose interest....
  • 8 0
 Its hard to wait for sure, but I wont lose interest.
  • 3 1
 Isn't that how "TV" was/has been done for decades?

Sure, its easier to binge a show after the whole season/series is over. But if you want to be current on any new show, this is still the industry standard (releasing one a week) afaik.
  • 1 0
 It gives people time to watch, digest, rewatch, chat about it, and so on. Otherwise people tend to just gobble all the episodes at once then have a smaller discussion of the entire program or flat out forget most of the episodes.





