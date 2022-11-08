Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 4: Survival Of The Fittest

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 4: Survival Of The FittestNine of the athletes have survived their first elimination, but they aren't out of the woods yet. With an intense two-challenge day ahead of them, they will be tested to their physical limit. They face the Wingate test to test their maximum output, followed shortly after by a fat-tire crit race (with a twist). Who will flourish under the pressure and who will fall behind? Eight will survive, one will go home.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
