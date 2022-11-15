Video: Get Up or Get Out - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 5

Nov 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 5: Get Up or Get Out

Back as a fan favorite, the contestants are hit with a low-speed challenge that tests all of their skill: The Impossible Climb. With ultra-tech twists and turns, the athletes' balance will be tested alongside their nerves. Who will reach the top? And who will go home?










The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


15 Comments

  • 20 0
 Tarmo: continues to be the full package

PB: creates drama by randomly saying that Tarmo isn't the full package
  • 20 0
 Auto play is the devil
  • 7 0
 I do not consent to auto play
  • 1 1
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: found in website terms of use: "We reserve the right to modify the Services at any time with or without notice to you. For example, we may add or remove functionality or features".... We were all manipulated into consenting to this stuff??
  • 1 0
 Gotta pump up those views somehow
  • 10 0
 Haven't watched this yet... Oh yes i have! Please go away autoplay.
  • 2 0
 Sorry but the storyline is lame compared to last seasons. Also the staged, yeah we are absolutely shocked. Its about more than just performance, said in such a dull way. Cone on. I mean the riders are incredible and deserve more from the production. Step backwards for me compared to the other seaons.
  • 4 2
 These are almost getting worse. I've tried watching these but Pretty much everything is sub par.

Are they trying to run an academy or a TV show? I've seen better production from a single person youtube channel...
  • 2 0
 agreed. if they could ease up on the drama it would be so much better.
  • 6 2
 Another overly dramatic episode?
  • 5 0
 No autoplay please
  • 3 1
 I would watch an hour of people trying the impossible climb over and over with no commentary.

I will watch about 6 seconds of "deliberation".
  • 2 0
 So, they are basically saying that Martin Maes is more charismatic than Tarmo or did Orbea only hire MM for the speed and experience ?
  • 3 0
 Interested to know how many riders used the lockout on the rear shock.
  • 2 0
 Will this segment be up on Traildorks for us to poach?





