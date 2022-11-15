Video: Get Up or Get Out - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 5

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 5: Get Up or Get OutBack as a fan favorite, the contestants are hit with a low-speed challenge that tests all of their skill: The Impossible Climb. With ultra-tech twists and turns, the athletes' balance will be tested alongside their nerves. Who will reach the top? And who will go home?
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
15 Comments
PB: creates drama by randomly saying that Tarmo isn't the full package
Are they trying to run an academy or a TV show? I've seen better production from a single person youtube channel...
I will watch about 6 seconds of "deliberation".