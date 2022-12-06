Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 8: Content is King, Pt. 2

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 8: Content is King, Pt. 2For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability to capture some *sick* footage for their sponsors. It’s time to create some viral highlights of their own, before two athletes are sent home and just four remain.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
No more Photo of the Year Competition, no more XC Fantasy League
and I bet there won't be a Comment of the Year feature this coming year either (probably because the majority of most up-voted comments were against head set cable routing)