Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 8: Content is King, Pt. 2

Dec 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 8: Content is King, Pt. 2

For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability to capture some *sick* footage for their sponsors. It’s time to create some viral highlights of their own, before two athletes are sent home and just four remain.






The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Fox Clothing Orbea Outside Shimano Cam Mccaul Christina Chappetta Katie Burrell Mason Mashon Sponsored


13 Comments

  • 7 0
 I really hope you all return to season 2 style if you do a season 4. Season 3 is just blah tbh. I know I have said it before but episodes are way to short and I just don't feel like it offers the personal feel you achieved in S2 shoot even S1 was better in that regard.
  • 8 0
 Things have gone downhill (in the bad way) since Outside took over.

No more Photo of the Year Competition, no more XC Fantasy League
and I bet there won't be a Comment of the Year feature this coming year either (probably because the majority of most up-voted comments were against head set cable routing)
  • 3 0
 @taprider: I fully agree, def missed the photo of the year.
  • 8 4
 Just love the camera quality from those insta 360s... Shaky low quality footage, just doesn't make a good edit, plus just starting the episode with the edits, no background info, nothing. Really PBA??
  • 6 0
 Not a good advert for the insta 360.
  • 3 0
 I skipped to the end because my head was hurting watching those videos. No offense to any contestants, you did what you could with the equipment provided.
  • 8 2
 Please stop autoplay :'(
  • 2 0
 AutoplayStopper on chrome, also stops bs autoplaying on other sites, win win
  • 3 0
 I only peruse PB from my pc, I have PB on my "no autoplay" setting in my browser. Yeah it sucks hitting the link and the stupid vid starts playing, when I only come here to laugh at the comments.
  • 7 2
 Insta 360...... 360 is for the resolution !??
  • 3 0
 Autoplay is website equivalent of headset cable routing. Not sure how anyone thought this was a good idea, but please remove it.
  • 2 0
 insta 360p
  • 1 0
 Lol the camera quality





