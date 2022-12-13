Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 9: The Final Race

Dec 13, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 9: The Final Race

After the Pinkbike Academy team have thrown every challenge possible at the athletes, they have been whittled down to just four remaining contestants. These athletes will compete in the final race for the grand prize: $30,000 and a pro mountain biking contract. Today is race day.







The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


Posted In:
8 Comments

  • 8 0
 This year on stinkbike academy, we are looking a whole package
  • 4 0
 I find it strange, they havent really once said what they are actually looking for? Do you want to find the fastest racer to compete in EWS or a social media warrior? Now we are racing for the final episode, but does speed really matter? If so, why did we keep all the slow people who did well in a sill photo challenge and not keep the fastest racers?

Having a race as the final competition makes it seem you are looking for someone fast, but the reality is, you cant actually say what you are looking for.

I get the feeling they were not super happy with FLO as a winner even though she showed she rightfully deserved the win and can compete with some of the best athletes...
  • 3 0
 yes they are looking for the whole package even though the first contestants didn't have the opportunity to compete on challenges like content creation for example... i find it unfair.
  • 2 0
 Maybe it's just me, but I'm a little surprised that MRP wasn't featured more heavily throughout the series. Seems like they would have wanted a 5-min segment showing suspensions set-up and feedback at the very least. (Disclaimer: I am not complaining about the lack of sponsor plugs).
  • 6 3
 * sorry should have read "Haven't watched most of it" as dam auto-play means I couldn't have even avoided watching some of it.
  • 2 0
 Haven't watched it but guessing this at least a spread over 2 week thing again The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.
  • 2 0
 I sense that they are looking for the whole package...so screw BMX background, water bottle mounts and what not Smile
  • 1 0
 Please for the love of god, enough with the auto play.





