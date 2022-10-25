Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Official Trailer

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Pinkbike Academy is back for 2022 and we're excited to once again offer a career-changing grand prize to one deserving rider. The winner of Season 3 of Pinkbike Academy will launch their riding career with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $30,000 prize purse.
WATCH EPISODES 1, 2 & 3 ON NOVEMBER 1ST.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin
