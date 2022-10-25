Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Official Trailer

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.




Pinkbike Academy is back for 2022 and we're excited to once again offer a career-changing grand prize to one deserving rider. The winner of Season 3 of Pinkbike Academy will launch their riding career with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $30,000 prize purse.


WATCH EPISODES 1, 2 & 3 ON NOVEMBER 1ST.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta 360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


  • 20 1
 Screw the haters. This looks awesome. Thanks PB for upping the quality every time!
  • 8 1
 One of the few shows my entire family likes to watch together. Looking forward to it.
  • 7 0
 Cam makes everything better
  • 3 1
 Over/Under on number of riders with BMX backgrounds: 1.5
  • 1 0
 I'm only rooting for the riders who have a BMX background - can't wait to watch!





