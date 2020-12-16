Video: Pinkbike Academy Top-3 Contestant Evan Wall Rides the Big Rock Candy Mountain

Dec 16, 2020
by Peter Wojnar  


Last July, when Evan was just finding out if he'd be a contestant on the Academy, he and I set out to document the raw goodness of his trail creation, the Big Rock Candy Mountain.

Most riders would describe the Big Rock Candy Mountain as steep, slippery, and tough as hell—through a smile so big it barely fits on their face.

Evan Wall Revelstoke BC
Evan Wall Revelstoke BC

After a couple of laps with Evan, it became pretty clear that we had to document the trail and his riding. Just getting through some sections with your feet on the pedals is challenging enough, and hanging onto Evan's back wheel is difficult for even the best riders.

Just when you think you might keep up for a section, Evan pulls for some irresponsible gap and accelerates out of view. PS. this is not one of those gaps—this is just the trail. There are no ride arounds.

Photography by Steve Shannon and Daniel Stewart. Words and video by Peter Wojnar


MENTIONS: @Evo10 @steveshannon @PeterWojnar @danodaze


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Evan Wall


