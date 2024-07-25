Powered by Outside

Video: Pinkbike Crew Chats About What Crankworx Whistler Is To Them

Jul 25, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. We are on the road this week for Crankworx Whistler and this episode is hosted by Christina Chappetta with guests Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio and Matt Beer. We chat about why we come to this event year after year and some of our favorite memories. Christina is later joined by Katie Holden and they get caught up on the state of women's freeride.

What are your favorite memories from a Crankworx event if you've been or watched a live event in the past?

What are your favorite events of Crankworx?







Christina Chappetta Dario DiGiulio Katie Holden Matt Beer Mike Kazimer


8 Comments
  • 3 3
 Levy's local pumptrack race was the highlight of last year and Pinkbike dropped the ball with zero cool events like that this year. There is exactly zero creativity and fun on this site now that he's pursuing aliens.
  • 3 0
 Def miss Levy. But those other guys qualify as fun I’m pretty sure.
  • 1 0
 I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that Levy, while very much missed, wasn't where the buck stopped in regards to what gets published.
  • 4 0
 who likes short shorts?!
  • 3 1
 Blimey - 2 people clicked Speed & Style!
  • 2 0
 It’s such a cool idea in theory, but then you watch it and it’s not very exciting whatsoever. I wish they would replace dual slalom or this with 4X.
  • 1 0
 "It's not a good idea to ride with a concussion"

It's also not a good idea to get a concussion!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the fat tire crit!







