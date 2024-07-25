Video: Pinkbike Crew Chats About What Crankworx Whistler Is To Them

What are your favorite events of Crankworx? Slopestyle

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. We are on the road this week for Crankworx Whistler and this episode is hosted by Christina Chappetta with guests Mike Kazimer, Dario DiGiulio and Matt Beer. We chat about why we come to this event year after year and some of our favorite memories. Christina is later joined by Katie Holden and they get caught up on the state of women's freeride.What are your favorite memories from a Crankworx event if you've been or watched a live event in the past?