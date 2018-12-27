Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau

The Track

Enduro World Series racer Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, or ALN is the latest rider to put in a time in the Pinkbike Hot Laps challenge! Resisting the dark side we spent less time looking at Strava lines and more time finding secret Maple Syrup stashes in the Squamish woods.The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!