Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau

Dec 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


Enduro World Series racer Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, or ALN is the latest rider to put in a time in the Pinkbike Hot Laps challenge! Resisting the dark side we spent less time looking at Strava lines and more time finding secret Maple Syrup stashes in the Squamish woods.

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

