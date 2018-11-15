VIDEOS

Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Claire Buchar

Nov 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


Claire Buchar may have retired from World Cup racing but the Whistler local is still as fast as ever and was stoked to take on the Pinkbike Hot Lap Challenge! We go over some line choices before she puts her time down.

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of Pinkbike Hot Laps?



Miranda Miller



Remi Gauvin



Sam Hill



Yoann Barelli

Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


11 Comments

  • + 9
 I'm 100% confident I could go slower than that.
  • + 3
 hell yeah!!! it takes me the afternoon to ride it!
  • - 1
 @audric: it's OK, it took her 4 hours, 1 minute and 13 seconds to ride it.....
  • + 0
 slower than that and/or crash Smile
  • + 6
 Interesting to see that Miranda's Strava QOM from her hot lap didn't last long--it got taken two days ago by Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, whose Strava bio says "I will hunt your QOM's down." Indeed.
  • + 6
 Awesome riding! Stoked to hear Claire talk about one of my personal favorite techniques: "I might close my eyes and scream when I get through..." ;-)
  • + 6
 I think the "women's" board should be rewritten to say "SLAYdies". What a crusher!
  • + 0
 "Trail is getting wider."

These Hotlap videos are great content don't get me wrong. They encourage people to get out on the trails and help with line choice. But I cant help think that they might be having a negative impact on the trails at the same time from people watching these videos then trying to re-create what they've watched. Increased traffic on the trail too.

I enjoy watching these videos, and I'm all for people getting out on their bikes, but I'm a bit concerned with how much Credit Line in particular has deteriorated since these videos started coming out.
  • + 3
 Graceful riding! I don't think I've ever befor described someone's riding as such... Smooth AF. Nicely done.
  • + 2
 What about the HOT LAP on Angry Midget, Rude's hot lap?
  • + 0
 Talk amongst yourselves... I'll give you a topic... Quietening vs quieting is the new dampening vs. damping... DISCUSS

