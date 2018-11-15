Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Claire Buchar

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.
Claire Buchar may have retired from World Cup racing but the Whistler local is still as fast as ever and was stoked to take on the Pinkbike Hot Lap Challenge! We go over some line choices before she puts her time down.The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. The Results
These Hotlap videos are great content don't get me wrong. They encourage people to get out on the trails and help with line choice. But I cant help think that they might be having a negative impact on the trails at the same time from people watching these videos then trying to re-create what they've watched. Increased traffic on the trail too.
I enjoy watching these videos, and I'm all for people getting out on their bikes, but I'm a bit concerned with how much Credit Line in particular has deteriorated since these videos started coming out.
