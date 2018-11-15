Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Claire Buchar

The Track

Claire Buchar may have retired from World Cup racing but the Whistler local is still as fast as ever and was stoked to take on the Pinkbike Hot Lap Challenge! We go over some line choices before she puts her time down.The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!