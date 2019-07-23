Video: Jesse Melamed Takes On The Pinkbike Hot Lap

Jul 23, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler; one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

This season's first episode saw PB's Mike Levy barely survive his attempt at the Hot Lap, an effort that resulted in a "benchmark" time of 6:26:18. Next up, it's Rocky Mountain's EWS racer (and EWS winner), Jesse Melamed who, barring some sort of mid-run bathroom break, should just be able to pip Levy's time... I guess it depends on your definition of pip, eh?


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to keep the mountain in mountain biking.









Squamish

Videos Pinkbike Hot Lap Maxxis Jesse Melamed


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Everyone should do a lap on a 2002 Brodie 8-ball. Smile
  • + 1
 Yo Mike, get your fitness up, brother! Can't let Jesse smoke you like that!
  • + 1
 Also, I liked Mike's piece but would have dug it more if he gave it a fair shot on a legit bike.
  • + 1
 Great piece, but put a gimbal on the rider (or at least head cam!)
  • + 1
 I would have died at least 5 times for sure! Practice was wild.

Post a Comment



