Video: Jesse Melamed Takes On The Pinkbike Hot Lap

The formula doesn't get any simpler; one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system
that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.
This season's first episode saw PB's Mike Levy barely survive his attempt at the Hot Lap, an effort that resulted in a "benchmark" time of 6:26:18. Next up, it's Rocky Mountain's EWS racer (and EWS winner), Jesse Melamed who, barring some sort of mid-run bathroom break, should just be able to pip Levy's time... I guess it depends on your definition of pip, eh? The Track
The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to keep the mountain in mountain biking.
5 Comments
Post a Comment