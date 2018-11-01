VIDEOS

Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Miranda Miller

Nov 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


This time we have Squamish local and 2017 DH World Champion Miranda Miller take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap. We take a look at Miranda's bike and go over some line choices before she puts her time down.

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of Pinkbike Hot Laps?



Remi Gauvin



Sam Hill



Yoann Barelli

Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @iamspecialized / @Maxxis


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
134009 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
85968 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
79093 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
56339 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
56164 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
48057 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
46666 views
Finals Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018
45483 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 I'd like to see gee and Rachel atherton do this. Hell get dan down too, he's still a beast! Rude and maes would be a good showdown also! Eddie and wyn would be a fun one..... Think it'd be cool if you could get 2 riders at a time maybe from different disciplines. More banter and different perspectives on line choice and set ups.
  • + 1
 Very funny Miranda, keep those video's up!
  • + 1
 Love her humor. More vids with Miranda please!
  • + 1
 Currently Remi 3.22.87 Sam 3.23.18 Yoann 3.28.75 Miranda 3.54.72

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021943
Mobile Version of Website