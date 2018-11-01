Video: Pinkbike Hot Lap with Miranda Miller

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.
This time we have Squamish local and 2017 DH World Champion Miranda Miller take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap. We take a look at Miranda's bike and go over some line choices before she puts her time down.The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. The Results
Remi Gauvin
Sam Hill
Yoann Barelli
