New year, new me? The only thing I'm able to predict with any certainty is that that won't be happening, but I'm not gonna let that keep us from taking a stab about the coming twelve months. You can read that and other conjecture from Mike Kazimer, Matt Wragg, and Brian Park in our 2021 predictions article , or you can watch the version above that includes a smoke machine. Isn't everything better with a smoke machine?