Video: Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Trailer

Nov 14, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


The first episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. Ben, Aimi, Wyatt, and Thibault had a wild season of highs and lows in 2023, and we can't wait to start sharing their stories. Stay tuned!




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Pinkbike Racing Sponsored Continental Five Ten Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Aimi Kenyon Ben Cathro Thibault Laly Wyatt Harrington Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,033 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
62749 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
62592 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
50205 views
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
46881 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
44131 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
40102 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
35765 views
First Look: Specialized Kenevo SL 2 with SL 1.2 Motor
33801 views

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Looks good.
  • 1 0
 about sums it up....looking forward to this!
  • 1 0
 teams riding both racing series are gonna be outstanding!!!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028899
Mobile Version of Website