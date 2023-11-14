Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Trailer
Nov 14, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
The first episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. Ben, Aimi, Wyatt, and Thibault had a wild season of highs and lows in 2023, and we can't wait to start sharing their stories. Stay tuned!
Partners
We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:
Continental
- Tires
Santa Cruz
- Frames
Adidas Five Ten
- Shoes
Shimano
- Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO
- Custom kits
iXS
- Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity
- Cockpit & saddle
Reserve
- Wheels
Manitou
- Suspension
Cushcore
- Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes
- Sealant
Gtechniq
- Bike Care Products
Outside
- Support
Photography:
Jack Tennyson
Video:
Sleeper Co
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Pinkbike Racing
Sponsored
Continental
Five Ten
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Shimano
Aimi Kenyon
Ben Cathro
Thibault Laly
Wyatt Harrington
Downhill Racing
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,033 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
62749 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
62592 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
50205 views
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
46881 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
44131 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
40102 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
35765 views
First Look: Specialized Kenevo SL 2 with SL 1.2 Motor
33801 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
suspended-flesh
(15 mins ago)
Looks good.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(2 mins ago)
about sums it up....looking forward to this!
[Reply]
1
0
panchocampbell
(5 mins ago)
teams riding both racing series are gonna be outstanding!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028899
Mobile Version of Website