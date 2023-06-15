Video: Course Preview With Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington - Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 15, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington previews the downhill track for this weekend's racing.

4 Comments

  • 6 0
 That was actually really great preview. Genuine, do more of these this year ! ( same dude )
  • 4 0
 Well he's mastered talking while riding, so that's one up on Bruni already. Best of luck for the race Wyatt.
  • 3 0
 Great job Wyatt! Track looks like it's running fast!
  • 1 0
 Noooooooohhhhh.





