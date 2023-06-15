Watch
Video: Course Preview With Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington - Leogang DH World Cup 2023
Jun 15, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington previews the downhill track for this weekend's racing.
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Pinkbike Racing
DH Bikes
Wyatt Harrington
Score
Time
6
0
Spudaroo
(12 mins ago)
That was actually really great preview. Genuine, do more of these this year ! ( same dude )
[Reply]
4
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(11 mins ago)
Well he's mastered talking while riding, so that's one up on Bruni already. Best of luck for the race Wyatt.
[Reply]
3
0
unicornmtb25
(12 mins ago)
Great job Wyatt! Track looks like it's running fast!
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(9 mins ago)
Noooooooohhhhh.
[Reply]
