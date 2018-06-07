FANTASY

Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 2, Fort William

Jun 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Fort William, Scotland last weekend. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!

Out of air out of luck.
Seagrave finally taking the W at the biggest round of the year.
A rough day at the office for Aaron Gwin...and we haven t seen too many of them... ever. Let alone a muddied leader jersey and bloodied teeth.

Round 3 Prize
Leogang, June 10

There's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set (value $289.98 USD). If you're looking to shred the trails all summer well into the evenings, now's your chance to play it safe and get your hands on a new lid and a set of lights that integrate with the helmet. Get home safely from evening epics with the worry of needing separate lights.

Bontrager Rally MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet
Bontrager Ion 800 R Flare R Light Set


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
139713 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
94668 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
64996 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
62739 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
62135 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
57909 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
54398 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
43355 views

11 Comments

  • + 13
 The ability to carry on without skipping a beat despite 2 kids smashing into your flow is nothing short of raw talent. Goodbye poops.
  • + 1
 Isn't the chain snapping partly down to riders shifting through their gears as they pedal hard out of the gate? If chains were stiffer (laterally) they wouldn't shift so well.
  • + 4
 "Buh bye poops"
That works too.


-10 yr old
  • + 3
 New show signoff for Cam: buhbye poops

Don't let me down
  • + 2
 Profiteroles are a french cream puff.
  • + 3
 This guy is the best!
  • + 1
 Remi Thirion had an awesome winning run in Vallnord on a Commencal in 2013!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNstCkkaoqI
  • + 1
 Why is this below threshold?
  • + 1
 What up poops!
  • + 0
 NEW STANDARDS WHAT A GREAT IDEA
  • - 4
flag greglikesspecialized (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 what do you expect from a trek rider

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028966
Mobile Version of Website