Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 3, Leogang

Jul 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria last month. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!

Bokeh and bubbly Pierron hoses the media s lenses down once again.
Rachel Atherton over the moon to get that monkey off her back after injuries and bad luck had put an end to her dominant winning streak.
Fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave had a slight bobble on the motorway that need up being a much bigger deal once she crossed the line. Race officials ruled she crossed the tape and returned lower down the track and infraction that would find her disqualified from the race and her 3rd place position awarded to Tracey Hannah.


Round 4 Prize
Val di Sole

There's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump and a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD). A floor pump with a pressurized chamber makes at-home and on-the-fly tubeless setup a breeze, and the Rapid Pack means you can ready to ride at a moment's notice with plenty of space for MTB essentials.
Round 4 Prizing


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

