Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 3, Leogang

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria last month. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!
There's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump and a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD). A floor pump with a pressurized chamber makes at-home and on-the-fly tubeless setup a breeze, and the Rapid Pack means you can ready to ride at a moment's notice with plenty of space for MTB essentials.
