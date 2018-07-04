Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 3, Leogang

There's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump and a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD). A floor pump with a pressurized chamber makes at-home and on-the-fly tubeless setup a breeze, and the Rapid Pack means you can ready to ride at a moment's notice with plenty of space for MTB essentials.

