Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 6, MSA & La Bresse

Sep 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada and La Bresse, France. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the FINAL round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!

Bokeh and bubbly Pierron hoses the media s lenses down once again.
Rachel Atherton over the moon to get that monkey off her back after injuries and bad luck had put an end to her dominant winning streak.
Fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave had a slight bobble on the motorway that need up being a much bigger deal once she crossed the line. Race officials ruled she crossed the tape and returned lower down the track and infraction that would find her disqualified from the race and her 3rd place position awarded to Tracey Hannah.


Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall

After this final round, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Final Round Prize
Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light.



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


