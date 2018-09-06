Video: Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul - Episode 6, MSA & La Bresse

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



After this final round, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking

Final Round Prize

Lenzerheide, Switzerland



Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light .



Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada and La Bresse, France. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the FINAL round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!