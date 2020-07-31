Video: Pinned on Pleney with Loris Vergier

Jul 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesPinned on Pleney... nothing better than a few laps in the dust with your crew during summer.

Loris Vergier takes you on a hot lap down some of Pleney's finest. The Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Loris Vergier


