VIDEOS

Video: Pinning It Down 'Impossible Trail' in Portugal

Oct 1, 2018
by Tiago Nunes  
Rumble in the woods

by TiagoNunes96
Views: 477    Faves: 4    Comments: 2


Diogo 'Bigodes' Silva rippin' one of the best trail in Sintra, Portugal. Known by the name of "Impossible trail," he rides his Trek through the roots and rocks... Delivering some wild tricks in the air combined with furious riding skill. In collaboration with Wild Beasts Crew and supported by 2Cycling - Bike Store.

Unfortunately in the past month Diogo had a gnarly crash and broke is collar bone, pulling him out of the rest of the Portuguese Enduro Cup. Heal up brother!

Video and Edit: Tiago Nunes
Song: Anderson Paak - Come Down

Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
91534 views
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
66048 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
60511 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
56940 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
55283 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
52900 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
47076 views
Bike Check: Brodie's 2002 8-Ball & the Case for Incremental Improvements
42147 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 About time Pinkbike offers some Portugal coverage...
  • + 1
 Touché !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022973
Mobile Version of Website