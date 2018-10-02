Video: Pinning It Down 'Impossible Trail' in Portugal

Diogo 'Bigodes' Silva rippin' one of the best trail in Sintra, Portugal. Known by the name of "Impossible trail," he rides his Trek through the roots and rocks... Delivering some wild tricks in the air combined with furious riding skill. In collaboration with Wild Beasts Crew and supported by 2Cycling - Bike Store.Unfortunately in the past month Diogo had a gnarly crash and broke is collar bone, pulling him out of the rest of the Portuguese Enduro Cup. Heal up brother!Video and Edit: Tiago NunesSong: Anderson Paak - Come Down