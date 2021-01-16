Video: Pinning It On Dusty Trails in West Australia

Jan 16, 2021
by West Matteeussen  
Joel Irving loves dry trails

by westmatteeussen
Comments: 2


Just a classic West Australian summer day with soaring temperatures and dry trails. We got out there early and got it done!

Rider: Joel Irving
Video: West Matteeussen

Posted In:
Videos


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 So good to see all the good stuff from WA pooping up here.
  • 1 0
 How do I edit a comment?
  • 1 0
 @joshuaphillips: no, no. It stays.
  • 1 0
 ???????????????????????????????????? gold!
  • 1 0
 love that this is being posted while the Victorian downhill series just raced in snow at mount Buller
  • 1 0
 Glad to know there's good riding there. My wife's half Australian and wants to move there one day.

Post a Comment



