Video: Pinning It On Dusty Trails in West Australia
Jan 16, 2021
by
West Matteeussen
Joel Irving loves dry trails
Just a classic West Australian summer day with soaring temperatures and dry trails. We got out there early and got it done!
Rider: Joel Irving
Video: West Matteeussen
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
joshuaphillips
(21 mins ago)
So good to see all the good stuff from WA pooping up here.
[Reply]
1
0
joshuaphillips
(20 mins ago)
How do I edit a comment?
[Reply]
1
0
riderseventy7
(14 mins ago)
@joshuaphillips
: no, no. It stays.
[Reply]
1
0
gerigtuning
(8 mins ago)
???????????????????????????????????? gold!
[Reply]
1
0
VanDork
(13 mins ago)
love that this is being posted while the Victorian downhill series just raced in snow at mount Buller
[Reply]
1
0
jeremiahwas
(7 mins ago)
Glad to know there's good riding there. My wife's half Australian and wants to move there one day.
[Reply]
