Video: Pirelli is Developing a Gravity Tire Line with Fabien Barel

Apr 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Three-time downhill World Champion Fabien Barel has announced a new partnership with Pirelli and is helping the Italian tire company develop a new line of gravity-oriented mountain bike tires.


Although Pirelli has long been involved with motorsports, the brand released its first mountain bike tires just two years ago with the Scorpion MTB line. Now, Barel is working to expand the Scorpion line through R&D work alongside some e-enduro racing, though he officially retired from racing in 2015.


bigquotesPirelli's involvement in the world of MTB Gravity racing is a great opportunity for everyone… There's already a solid line of Pirelli mountain bike tires on the market, my job is to help complete it with models dedicated to racing, which will hopefully lead to the successes that the company has already achieved in many other sports… The clear objective of these new tires is to reach the top of the podiums.Fabien Barel


The tires are currently in the prototyping stage and will start showing up on EWS and World Cup DH racers' bikes this season.

Posted In:
Industry News Videos Press Releases Riding Videos Fabien Barel


