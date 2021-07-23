Video: Pit Bike Racing Insanity From Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The downhill race at Hardline may be the main event but there was no lack of excitement from the unofficial Pit Bike World Champs that took place just down the hill. Which team took top honors? Watch and find out.





Posted In:
Videos Hardline


