Video: Pit Bikes, Slalom Tracks and Dirt Jumps with Cam McCaul, Kyle Strait and Cam Zink

Never a dull moment hanging out with Kyle Strait and Cam Zink. Pit bikes, slalom tracks, dirt jumps, airbags... there's plenty going on. We had a couple of days to kill down in Southern California so we paid a visit to Kyle's "Strait Acres." He's getting ready for Crankworx Rotorua coming up in a couple weeks so we set up a jump into an airbag so he could practice some tricks for Speed And Style. I hadn't done a front flip in a couple of years so it seemed like a good chance to give that a whirl. Bubba Warren and Luca Cometti join in on the fun.