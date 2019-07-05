Video: Puzzling in the Pits With Greg Minnaar

Jul 5, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Greg Minnaar's aboard an even longer V10 for this weekend's race in Andorra. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the tinkering that it takes to get his race machine fully dialed in.

Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
93536 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
91061 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
80489 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
66376 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
55299 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
47546 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
43823 views
Improving Mountain Biking One Design at a Time - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
39021 views

7 Comments

  • + 3
 I guess I have been installing headsets wrong all these years!
  • + 2
 hammers work.. most of the time Wink
  • + 2
 Did I just see someone whacking in a Chris King headset with a plastic mallet? Geez . . .
  • + 1
 yes
  • + 4
 Happens all the time. BB's too. Faster and easier
  • + 0
 Isn't this the same Minnaar who was setting suspension by just throwing his bikes rear end around a parking lot a couple seasons ago?
  • + 1
 Check his Instagram he was doing it last night.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023755
Mobile Version of Website