Video: Puzzling in the Pits With Greg Minnaar
Jul 5, 2019
by
Mike Kazimer
Greg Minnaar's aboard an even longer V10 for this weekend's race in Andorra. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the tinkering that it takes to get his race machine fully dialed in.
Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Greg Minnaar
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
superbarnes65
(1 hours ago)
I guess I have been installing headsets wrong all these years!
[Reply]
+ 2
robwhynot
(1 hours ago)
hammers work.. most of the time
[Reply]
+ 2
dave-f
(1 hours ago)
Did I just see someone whacking in a Chris King headset with a plastic mallet? Geez . . .
[Reply]
+ 1
Kimura
(1 hours ago)
yes
[Reply]
+ 4
BicycleHub
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Happens all the time. BB's too. Faster and easier
[Reply]
+ 0
robwhynot
(1 hours ago)
Isn't this the same Minnaar who was setting suspension by just throwing his bikes rear end around a parking lot a couple seasons ago?
[Reply]
+ 1
jay-b
(1 mins ago)
Check his Instagram he was doing it last night.
[Reply]
