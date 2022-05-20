Video: Pit Setup & Track Walk with the Dialed Crew in Fort William

May 19, 2022
by FOX Factory  
Episode 7: Finally Returning to Fort William




bigquotes"And here, which is going to be cool. This place draws the most insane crowds. The venue is awesome and the people are so into it."Jordi Cortes


Episode 8: Fort William Pit Setup - Touring Pivot's New Bus




bigquotes"Everything lives in here... when we're travelling, we can get 11 bikes, I want to say down there, 12? Compressor cupboard... flooring lives there while we're travelling, toolboxes live here, two there, one on top... it's all built to measure. Everything has a place, which is kind cool."Bernard Kerr, showing off the Pivot bus


Episode 9: Track walk in Fort William




bigquotes"I know the first time I came here it took me as a bit of a shock because of how obviously rough and long it is. I think it's just like, prepare to be shaken, like pop in your local hardware store and get in the paint shaker and put it on for four minutes, then you'll know."Dean Lucas, with advice on the track


Posted In:
Videos Fox Factory DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
62476 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
49591 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
48203 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40454 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
35774 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
35516 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
34843 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
31876 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008626
Mobile Version of Website