Video: Pit Setup & Track Walk with the Dialed Crew in Fort William

Episode 7: Finally Returning to Fort William
|"And here, which is going to be cool. This place draws the most insane crowds. The venue is awesome and the people are so into it."—Jordi Cortes
Episode 8: Fort William Pit Setup - Touring Pivot's New Bus
|"Everything lives in here... when we're travelling, we can get 11 bikes, I want to say down there, 12? Compressor cupboard... flooring lives there while we're travelling, toolboxes live here, two there, one on top... it's all built to measure. Everything has a place, which is kind cool."—Bernard Kerr, showing off the Pivot bus
Episode 9: Track walk in Fort William
|"I know the first time I came here it took me as a bit of a shock because of how obviously rough and long it is. I think it's just like, prepare to be shaken, like pop in your local hardware store and get in the paint shaker and put it on for four minutes, then you'll know."—Dean Lucas, with advice on the track
