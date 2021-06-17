Video: Pit Viper Announces New MTB Apparel Line

Jun 17, 2021
by Pit Viper  
HIGH SPEED OFF ROAD

by Pit-Viper
Views: 451    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper

This May, we kicked off the LXIX Exclusive program, a new luxury arm of Pit Viper with a nod to mountain bikers in the form of the High Speed Off Road collection.

Now, you may have already seen some press about the launch, but this time we have a VIDEO. Nope, it wasn’t “strategic marketing” to launch the video three weeks later than the product, we just kinda suck at timelines. Our video editor hasn’t slept, bathed, or seen his family in weeks. He tackled an ungodly amount of footage, and like a skilled balloon animal artist, wrangled it all into a pretty little puppy.

All this is to say that we are finally ready to present the real life reenactment of HIGH SPEED OFF ROAD’s origin story.

photo JP Gendron

Our tale begins with a group of friends on a search for more in riding the great outdoors. Just when they needed it most, a high performance shuttle van from the future offered them the ride of their lives. They piled in that van naive young mountain bikers but emerged as high performance athletes. Witness their journey and realization that you CAN find both style and performance in apparel.

Maximizing functional fashion, the only thing they have to worry about now is if it’s possible to go TOO HIGH SPEED and TOO OFF ROAD.

The High Speed Off Road collection is all about looking faster than your friends, and being faster than them too. The limited edition line is constructed of technical pieces made specifically for the rugged demands of mountain bikers and for a variety of riding styles. It offers DH pants for the park with enough stretch for knee pads, or even for climbing on cool days. Choose from long sleeve and short sleeve jerseys depending on the day, or grab one of the tanks for full party mode. (Yep, no more ripping sleeves off to make your own tanks. We will wholeheartedly support you if you want to do things the old fashioned way though). Each piece has been designed with purpose, and the difference is noticeable when you put one on.

“Every fabric, stitch, and measurement decision is intentional, right down to the crotch seam lengths.” exclaimed Pit Viper soft-goods wizard Whit Boucher, reiterating, "Especially the crotch seam lengths."

The loose fits, low necklines, and lightweight fabric on the HSOR tops allow maximum movement, and the HSOR bottoms feature an adjustable hook and loop waist system, laser cut ventilation, stretch material, and low profile hidden pockets.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Brady and Maurena in the HSOR dh pants and short sleeve jerseys.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Maximum stretch from the HSOR short for maximum mobility and breathability.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Jackie, looking back in disbelief that Derek got another flat, in the HSOR women's tank.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Blake customizing the waist adjust, featured on the shorts and dh pants.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
The story of High Speed Off Road begins with a group of friends ripping around the desert on their fat tire bikes...

photo JP Gendron
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
photo JP Gendron

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
photo JP Gendron
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Out of nowhere a magical shuttle van from the future comes roaring up behind them just when they needed it most.


photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
After a quick jaunt through time and space our heroes reemerge as the high performance athletes they were born to be.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions

photo JP Gendron
New kits to match their futuristic bikes. Brady Tweedy figuring out how it all works.

photo JP Gendron
Moab local, River Martucci wasting no time tabling off of the classic Mushroom drop.

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions

Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Taking some notes and sharing style with veteran sender, Brady.

photo JP Gendron

photo JP Gendron
River, freeriding in his backyard.

photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron

photo JP Gendron
Jackie and Derek showing their top notch bike acting and fashion model skills.

photo JP Gendron

photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron
Blake dropping in and leading the charge.

photo JP Gendron
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
Sketchy Andy isn't a pro mountain biker yet, but he sure isn't scared to try.

photo JP Gendron
Pit Viper soft goods designer, Whit Boucher testing the goods on the Mushroom Drop.

photo JP Gendron
Pit Viper's Marketing Director and President making big decisions.

photo JP Gendron
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions
To be Pit Viper in-house extreme dudes.

photo JP Gendron
photo JP Gendron
Photo by Dan Krauss of DanK Haus Productions

photo JP Gendron
The sun sets on a world where the optimal blend of style and performance exists.

PIT VIPER: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY.

To see more about LXIX Exclusive, High Speed Off Road, and all things Pit Viper head to pitviper.com

Special thanks to:

Our Pro Bike Actors: Brady Tweedy, Maurena Nauman, Blake Hansen, Mikey Sampson, Derek Thompson, Jackie Johnson, and River Martucci.

Coyote Shuttle, Slim & Knobby's Bike Shop, and BASE Jump Moab

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Pit Viper


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
135542 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121650 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
90266 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
55561 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
49899 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
46802 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46413 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
44194 views

56 Comments

  • 41 3
 please be nice to me, my parents read this site
  • 26 4
 also they are lawyers and will sue you if you are mean
  • 1 0
 I'm digging the whole thing and you look like you are having fun. Awesome. And I may be a bit older than than your target demographic, but my 14YO and and his riding (and fishing?!?) buddies are all wearing the glasses.....
  • 1 0
 @Pit-Viper: ok Specialized
  • 2 0
 ....your website is something else. love it
  • 28 1
 how do you delete comment oh god here we go
  • 3 0
 LOL... i don't judge. The gear looks legit and some nice location shots to go with it.
  • 15 2
 1/2 of me dispises you for Bro marketing, while the other 1/2 luvs you for Bro marketing

Congrats at winning
  • 3 0
 ....that entire video was an assault on my senses ...but I'm okay with that. I like the cut of your jib @Pit-Viper.
  • 6 0
 As much as I'd like to buy something from @pit-viper I just hate stuffy companies like them that take themselves too seriously and don't know how to have a good time. C'mon guys lighten up.
  • 3 0
 Those marble downhill pants... I feel far too old to buy them.. and I don't want to admit I like them.. but if my other half gave them to me for Christmas I don't reckon I'd ever take them off! I would however never wear them with the matching top... that should be illegal. In fact it probably is. Also, kudos for the hook and fastener belt thing, I've got too many otherwise fine pairs of shorts where the velcro has given up.
  • 8 2
 I've been told that the kids call this "a try hard."
  • 5 1
 Step aside TLD. There’s a new sheriff in town.
  • 4 0
 I both love this so much, and hate this so much.
  • 10 10
 @DoubleCrownAddict is YT still the "most offensive, mysogynist, violent, Trump affiliated company in bicycle history" or is there a new contender in town? Pretty sure I saw a few of these in the crowds at the capitol riot
  • 30 1
 our sunglasses our pretty easy to purchase online and also very easy to wear. bikes not so much.
those extremist losers can absolutely get f*cked, though.
www.instagram.com/p/CJzP_6aB3Vr
  • 2 0
 now i know who to buy sunglasses from. Who are you saying is extremist, yt or the captial rioters
  • 1 4
 Eat some meat dude, your hormones will thank you.
  • 9 1
 @mior: capitol rioters.
we have not figured out a great way to block the wrong individuals from purchasing our product. if anyone has software for that holler at me.
  • 2 0
 @Pit-Viper: send them a box full of dog poo idk
  • 5 0
 @Pit-Viper: theres a filter that turns "rioters" to "peaceful protesters" somewhere
  • 2 0
 @Pit-Viper: That Instagram poster is one of the best things I've ever seen.
  • 2 2
 @Pit-Viper: I bought a pair of prescription Pit Vipers (seriously) but stashed them away when they became a boog boy icon. I'd rather get cataracts than be confused with YallQaeda
  • 1 0
 @fjopsys: YallQaeda... Oh man, that is so good. This comment thread is treating me well this morning.
  • 1 0
 @Pit-Viper: You forgot to add Marxist–Leninist and all the rioters who destroyed businesses last summer can get F*cked too.
  • 2 2
 So rad! It makes me want to start my own apparel/lifestyle brand that mixes the aesthetic of Pit Viper and the branding of Fasthouse.

Does anyone know if the “Super Cool Guy” brand has already been used????
  • 3 0
 Sketchy andy at the end made it
  • 2 0
 For one second, I thought I spotted Missy Giove in picture 11 and 13. :-D
  • 3 0
 @missy this is my first year with a real athlete budget and to be honest i have no idea what i'm doing. this would be a great time to get on board
www.pitviper.com/pages/sponsor-me-application
  • 2 0
 @Pit-Viper: I am completely the wrong demographic and would look horrible in these. Application sent.
  • 1 2
 @Pit-Viper: You guys recruiting Drug smugglers now?
  • 2 0
 Martucci up next, that guy shredss
  • 2 0
 This shit is silly af and I love it.
  • 2 0
 Oh
  • 3 0
 fender? i hardly know er
  • 1 0
 @Pit-Viper: What are you trying to Tele me? It’ll be hard to strat my day until I know.
  • 1 1
 looks like my dad still shredding on his 1990's ridgid trek singletrack 930 chromoly
  • 1 0
 Does it work with my favourite leopard print shades?
  • 1 0
 I like my pittys. But man this clothing is a bit on the expensive end imo.
  • 1 0
 heaviest sunglasses in the bizzzzz
  • 2 1
 Oh no...
  • 2 1
 Lol ew
  • 1 1
 Hey Pit Viper
What happened on Easter?
  • 1 1
 instagram guy copy & pasted a very dumb joke into our comment section, which we quickly deleted and apologized to the girl tagged
  • 2 0
 Some of the funniest stuff I've read on IG.
  • 1 3
 no, you had it right the first time - wear this crap and 'looking faster' than your friends is all you will do
  • 1 3
 like who thinks this "80's 'murica" stuff is still relevant
  • 3 0
 question: what did you do for the 6 minutes between your two angry comments? are you just steaming away mad looking at these photos of people smiling, or did you leave this article and then come back, having thought of another sick dig?
  • 1 0
 I would call it early 90's 'murica.....and everything is on a 30 year cycle. Its a fact. In the 90's it was the 60's, 00's it was the 70's, then the 80's and now the 90's. Once the kids grow up and start having disposable income in their 30's, it ALL starts coming back. Don't fight it, just go with the flow.
  • 1 0
 "Enough people to make PV successful", is probably the easiest answer to your question, but I'd welcome more research on the subject when you've got time.
  • 1 0
 @Pit-Viper: lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012720
Mobile Version of Website