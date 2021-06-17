Video: Pit Viper Announces New MTB Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper

Brady and Maurena in the HSOR dh pants and short sleeve jerseys.

Maximum stretch from the HSOR short for maximum mobility and breathability.

Jackie, looking back in disbelief that Derek got another flat, in the HSOR women's tank.

Blake customizing the waist adjust, featured on the shorts and dh pants.

The story of High Speed Off Road begins with a group of friends ripping around the desert on their fat tire bikes...

Out of nowhere a magical shuttle van from the future comes roaring up behind them just when they needed it most.

After a quick jaunt through time and space our heroes reemerge as the high performance athletes they were born to be.

New kits to match their futuristic bikes. Brady Tweedy figuring out how it all works.

Moab local, River Martucci wasting no time tabling off of the classic Mushroom drop.

Taking some notes and sharing style with veteran sender, Brady.

River, freeriding in his backyard.

Jackie and Derek showing their top notch bike acting and fashion model skills.

Blake dropping in and leading the charge.

Sketchy Andy isn't a pro mountain biker yet, but he sure isn't scared to try.

Pit Viper soft goods designer, Whit Boucher testing the goods on the Mushroom Drop.

Pit Viper's Marketing Director and President making big decisions.

To be Pit Viper in-house extreme dudes.

The sun sets on a world where the optimal blend of style and performance exists.