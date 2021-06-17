Video: Pit Viper Announces New MTB Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper
This May, we kicked off the LXIX Exclusive program, a new luxury arm of Pit Viper with a nod to mountain bikers in the form of the High Speed Off Road collection.
Now, you may have already seen some press about the launch, but this time we have a VIDEO. Nope, it wasn’t “strategic marketing” to launch the video three weeks later than the product, we just kinda suck at timelines. Our video editor hasn’t slept, bathed, or seen his family in weeks. He tackled an ungodly amount of footage, and like a skilled balloon animal artist, wrangled it all into a pretty little puppy.
All this is to say that we are finally ready to present the real life reenactment of HIGH SPEED OFF ROAD’s origin story.
Our tale begins with a group of friends on a search for more in riding the great outdoors. Just when they needed it most, a high performance shuttle van from the future offered them the ride of their lives. They piled in that van naive young mountain bikers but emerged as high performance athletes. Witness their journey and realization that you CAN find both style and performance in apparel.
Maximizing functional fashion, the only thing they have to worry about now is if it’s possible to go TOO HIGH SPEED and TOO OFF ROAD.
The High Speed Off Road collection is all about looking faster than your friends, and being faster than them too. The limited edition line is constructed of technical pieces made specifically for the rugged demands of mountain bikers and for a variety of riding styles. It offers DH pants for the park with enough stretch for knee pads, or even for climbing on cool days. Choose from long sleeve and short sleeve jerseys depending on the day, or grab one of the tanks for full party mode. (Yep, no more ripping sleeves off to make your own tanks. We will wholeheartedly support you if you want to do things the old fashioned way though). Each piece has been designed with purpose, and the difference is noticeable when you put one on.
“Every fabric, stitch, and measurement decision is intentional, right down to the crotch seam lengths.” exclaimed Pit Viper soft-goods wizard Whit Boucher, reiterating, "Especially the crotch seam lengths."
The loose fits, low necklines, and lightweight fabric on the HSOR tops allow maximum movement, and the HSOR bottoms feature an adjustable hook and loop waist system, laser cut ventilation, stretch material, and low profile hidden pockets.
Brady and Maurena in the HSOR dh pants and short sleeve jerseys.
Maximum stretch from the HSOR short for maximum mobility and breathability.
Taking some notes and sharing style with veteran sender, Brady.
River, freeriding in his backyard.
Blake dropping in and leading the charge.
Sketchy Andy isn't a pro mountain biker yet, but he sure isn't scared to try.
To be Pit Viper in-house extreme dudes.
PIT VIPER: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY.
To see more about LXIX Exclusive, High Speed Off Road, and all things Pit Viper head to pitviper.com
Special thanks to:
Our Pro Bike Actors: Brady Tweedy, Maurena Nauman, Blake Hansen, Mikey Sampson, Derek Thompson, Jackie Johnson, and River Martucci.Coyote Shuttle
, Slim & Knobby's Bike Shop
, and BASE Jump Moab
