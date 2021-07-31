Video: Pitting Downhiller Adam Brayton & Enduro Racer Elliot Heap Against Each Other in 3 Tests

Jul 31, 2021
by Jonny Thompson  

Who's fitter, Downhiller's or Enduro Riders? A question often asked by many fans out there.

We pit Adam Brayton and Elliott Heap against each other in a few tests in the gym and out on the bikes to see how they measure up against each other.

Test 1 - 30 Second Power Output - Using a smart trainer like many of you folks at home, we measured their power output for 30 seconds.

Test 2 - Sustained Climbing but keeping the heart rate under 140BPM - This test was to see who climbed the fastest whilst keeping their heart rate under control.

Test 3 - Strava Hunting! - We went to a 'locals' hill hunting for KOM's on the some short but sweet tracks near to us here at Fit4Racing.

If you enjoyed this, then take a look at our website for more awesome content as well as the best training for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing

Posted In:
Videos Adam Brayton Elliot Heap


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
235464 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
125024 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
72405 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71739 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
55918 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
48149 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
46278 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
45077 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008100
Mobile Version of Website