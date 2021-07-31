Video: Pitting Downhiller Adam Brayton & Enduro Racer Elliot Heap Against Each Other in 3 Tests

Who's fitter, Downhiller's or Enduro Riders? A question often asked by many fans out there.
We pit Adam Brayton and Elliott Heap against each other in a few tests in the gym and out on the bikes to see how they measure up against each other. Test 1 - 30 Second Power Output
- Using a smart trainer like many of you folks at home, we measured their power output for 30 seconds.Test 2 - Sustained Climbing but keeping the heart rate under 140BPM
- This test was to see who climbed the fastest whilst keeping their heart rate under control. Test 3 - Strava Hunting!
- We went to a 'locals' hill hunting for KOM's on the some short but sweet tracks near to us here at Fit4Racing.
