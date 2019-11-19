Video: Bernard Kerr Blows Off Steam on a Limited Edition Pivot Trail 429 Enduro Build

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles

Intorducing the Pivot Trail 429 Enduro Build

Built for the Battle

Limited Edition Build Highlights

One Build - Three Colours

Pivot Trail 429:

More about Bernard Kerr:

Trail:

In England, there are two things in greater abundance than people realize: Sunny days and excellent mountain biking. And no one knows how to take advantage of these two things better than Bernard Kerr. With a few of his favorite things - like the Trail 429 Enduro Build, and a 3-wheeled car, Bernard attacks the Surrey and Hampshire hills on a bluebird day.Our new limited-edition Trail 429 Enduro spec replicates the custom builds of hard-charging customers and Pivot employees, unleashing the bike’s limitless potential. Everything from the 140mm travel Fox Factory 36 fork to the custom-tuned DPX2 shock, and other key gravity focused details, give the Trail 429 Enduro build an insatiable appetite for the technical and rough - all while retaining the Trail 429’s legendary uphill acceleration.• 140mm travel Fox Factory 36 with GRIP2 damper, 44mm offset in Team Orange• Fox Factory DPX2 Shock with a custom tune (120mm travel)• Fox Factory Series Transfer dropper post with Kashima coat• Shimano hollow-forged XT crank• Reynolds Enduro Carbon 29er wheels, 34mm wide• Maxxis DHRII tires front & rearAdditionally, we’re adding an all-new Battleship Grey color to the Trail 429 line for 2020. All builds, including the Enduro build, are available in Steel Blue, the new Battleship Grey, and Crimson. The Enduro build is only available in limited quantities.