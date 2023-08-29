Pivot Factory Racing Release Limited Edition Firebird

Press Release
: Pivot Factory Racing
The award-winning Firebird is already celebrated for its long-travel prowess and capabilities. Now, adorned in a striking limited-edition combination of white, blue, and gold, and decked out to Pivot Factory Racing’s standard complete with Reynolds carbon wheels. These Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebirds will be available to the public in limited quantities, contact your local dealer to secure yours.
The concept was born from Leatt's design expertise, which created a custom kit for the esteemed Pivot Factory Racing team. This collaboration sparked the creation of the Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebird, a striking testament to the shared passion for pushing boundaries.
Discover the Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebird here
.
It’s not just another day in the office with Pivot Factory Racing. The team needs to pick a fresh new colorway for their Limited Edition Firebird. How will they decide?Starring:Bernard KerrEd MastersMatt WalkerMorgane CharreJenna HastingsLada ManBarnaby Edwards