Pivot Factory Racing Release Limited Edition Firebird

Aug 29, 2023
by Pivot Cycles  
photo

Press Release: Pivot Factory Racing

The award-winning Firebird is already celebrated for its long-travel prowess and capabilities. Now, adorned in a striking limited-edition combination of white, blue, and gold, and decked out to Pivot Factory Racing’s standard complete with Reynolds carbon wheels. These Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebirds will be available to the public in limited quantities, contact your local dealer to secure yours.

The concept was born from Leatt's design expertise, which created a custom kit for the esteemed Pivot Factory Racing team. This collaboration sparked the creation of the Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebird, a striking testament to the shared passion for pushing boundaries.

Discover the Pivot Factory Racing Limited Edition Firebird here.

photo

It’s not just another day in the office with Pivot Factory Racing. The team needs to pick a fresh new colorway for their Limited Edition Firebird. How will they decide?

Starring:

Bernard Kerr
Ed Masters
Matt Walker
Morgane Charre
Jenna Hastings
Lada Man
Barnaby Edwards

photo

photo


6 Comments
  • 7 1
 Orange lowers are the worst thing in MTB
  • 1 0
 Looks like a (pre) session.... Retro '98 Trek Pro Issue DH...! Almost exactly the same paint job... www.retrobike.co.uk/threads/1998-trek-pro-issue-dh-only-100-ever-made.211222
  • 1 0
 this looks great, replace suspensions with ext and its amazing that orange doesn't belong there
  • 1 0
 Should have done Leatt red lowers on the fork! Morgane would be happy too Wink
  • 1 0
 Cool colours - maybe a mixed lowers colour would be extra mint!
  • 1 0
 Niche





