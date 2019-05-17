HEALTH FITNESS

Video: Plyometrics Based Movements for Race Season Speed

May 17, 2019
by Dee Tidwell  
Are you ready to add some speed to your riding? Try this new speed workout...

First round - Part 1:

Set 1 details:
Do this three-exercise sequence in a row…
1- Single leg jumps- 8-15 ea
2- Push up across MB- max form
3- DH position Band pulls with foot shuffles- 15-20 secs
Then rest – 90 secs
2-4 Sets

AFTER FINISHING the 2-4 sets of Part 1, take A 90 SECOND REST, then move to part 2...

Second round - Part 2

Set 2 details:
Perform this sequence in a row…
1- Lateral bosu/box jump shuttle- 15-20 secs
2- KB swings- 10 with moderately heavy weight
3- Break dancers- 20-30 secs
Rest – 90 secs
2-4 sets


Hopefully, over the last six months, you've been able to utilize the pre-season training regimen plan I laid out for you. By now you should have seen that work pay off in the form of better movement, improved stability and posture, greater strength and improved endurance. For the last program of the season, we will seek to gain more speed utilizing plyometrics based movements where the goal is to increase awareness of where you are in space with a fast pace. This will help with your power/speed ratio as well as your ability to react more quickly to trail conditions.

I recommend doing this program two times per week and using the variables listed under each video. Like usual, tailor it to your needs and what your body requires for rest.

After completing these sequences, you can add a sprint session on an indoor bike or do it on your bike.
- 5 min spin at moderate tempo/speed
- Then do six to eight sprints at 90% for 20 seconds with a 60-sec rest in between.
- Do a ten-minute cool down with light stretching at end.

I'm Coach Dee, ambassador for @yeticycles and trainer to thousands worldwide. I'm a 50-year-old enduro racer, and have used my techniques to win two overall season championships as a Masters racer in the @BigMtnEnduro series. Want or need to take it up a notch? Check out my coaching membership here.

