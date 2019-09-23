Video: PNW Components Release Their First Ever Grips

Sep 23, 2019
by PNW Components  

Press Release: PNW Components

We can’t promise to keep your hands warm as the seasons change, but we can keep your paws feeling fresh with our all-new Loam Grip. We packed this grip full of features, like an ultra tacky compound and ergonomic pattern to support your palms and help relieve any fatigue caused by trail chatter.

The Loam Grip features two contrasting patterns and these dueling motifs play an important ergonomic role. Thin strips run horizontally across the grip’s surface for enhanced traction and supple feel, while the thicker mountain pattern helps support the pad of your hand. Beefing up this outer zone with a heartier design helps combat compound deterioration, ensures the grip is absorbing more vibration and provides needed structure to support the additional bodyweight pressing down on this crucial contact point.

The pattern isn’t the only thing designed to keep your hands happy. The Loam Grip was purpose-built for the demands of Enduro/Trail riding, and developing the right compound for this was extremely important. We needed to identify a blend that was soft enough to absorb vibration, yet firm enough to keep its shape under pressure. After testing many different blends, we picked one that we call the “happy camper” composite because it strikes a balance between an ultra-soft material that wears too quickly and a harder compound that provides no tactile benefits.

For more information on the PNW Components Loam Grips, check them out here on our website: PNW Components Loam Grip

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 DUELING MOTIFS PLAYING AN ERGONOMIC ROLE? SIGN ME UP BABY!
  • 1 0
 LOL Lock-On Grips.
  • 3 6
 The bi-products of large stage capitalism and a pursuit of fomo. We don’t need more grips.
  • 2 0
 Late*
  • 3 0
 Speak for yourself. Good grips are hard to come by, and I welcome a grip made by a company like PNW. All of their stuff is top-notch. Unfortunately for me, I just bought a new pair of grips two days ago so I'll have to wait a few months before I can justify buying these.
  • 1 0
 By your way of thinking we won't have... MEAT PAWS!!!
  • 1 0
 I LIKE DEEEEZ!!!
  • 1 0
 @skycripp: All of their stuff? Their entire line of rebranded Trans-X droppers is top-notch?

