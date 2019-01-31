PRESS RELEASES

Video: PNW Components Announces Bachelor Dropper Post

Jan 31, 2019
by PNW Components  

Feast your eyes on Jon Allyn ripping some classic Pacific Northwest trails in celebration of our brand new Bachelor Dropper Post. Our PNW dropper still capitalizes on the great reliability of the Bachelor 150, but we’ve added a few more upgrades to make it even more lovable.

The all-new PNW Components Bachelor dropper now with Loam Lever and available in 34.9 diameter

First, the Bachelor offers bikes boasting a 34.9 diameter seat tube a great new dropper option, shout out to those Evil Wreckonings, and new Specialized Enduros & Stumpys. And all diameter options (30.9. 31.6 and 34.9) now come spec’d with the ultra cushy Loam Lever, because it makes for a killer dropper set up.


On the technical side of things, by adding an extra large DU bushing we’re even more committed to combat any play in the saddle because the only thing that should be wobbly on your bike is your legs after a long day out riding. Finally, with a slimmer midcap and a larger diameter stanchion, the Bachelor drops some grams and increases stiffness. We bet you’ve never heard a bike company say that before…

Check out more info on the Bachelor: PNW Components Bachelor Dropper Post


Filmed and Edited by Reilly Kintzele (www.reillykintzele.com)

MENTIONS: @pnwcomponents


5 Comments

  • + 5
 If anyone at PWN is reading this, what is the overal length including the cable actuator bit that hangs of the bottom of the post? The measurements on the site only measures to the base of the post not the end of the actuator which will foul the bend in the Enduro seat tube restricting insertion.
  • + 1
 Totally agree, that is important for almost all FS frames that have bent seat tubes. I bought a 150mm Reverb for a Strive medium and it wouldn't fit with the standard Connectamajig thing but was ok with the shorter barb version.
  • + 3
 @pnwcomponents: saying "stiffer & lighter" is merely cliche, but using the word "light" in ad copy without listing the actual product weight is an insult to consumer intelligence, and the best way to guarantee your claim will *not* be believed. If you want us to take you seriously, have enough faith in your product to list the actual weight of a full post, lever, cable, & housing (incl. length and diameter specs).
  • + 3
 How to advertise a new dropper post: Show someone riding a trail only downhill without using the dropper post once
  • + 1
 Haha, Damn, you’re right. The only time he moves up a hill he’s walking.

