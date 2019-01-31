Video: PNW Components Announces Bachelor Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components
Feast your eyes on Jon Allyn ripping some classic Pacific Northwest trails in celebration of our brand new Bachelor Dropper Post. Our PNW dropper still capitalizes on the great reliability of the Bachelor 150, but we’ve added a few more upgrades to make it even more lovable.
The all-new PNW Components Bachelor dropper now with Loam Lever and available in 34.9 diameter
First, the Bachelor offers bikes boasting a 34.9 diameter seat tube a great new dropper option, shout out to those Evil Wreckonings, and new Specialized Enduros & Stumpys. And all diameter options (30.9. 31.6 and 34.9) now come spec’d with the ultra cushy Loam Lever, because it makes for a killer dropper set up.
On the technical side of things, by adding an extra large DU bushing we’re even more committed to combat any play in the saddle because the only thing that should be wobbly on your bike is your legs after a long day out riding. Finally, with a slimmer midcap and a larger diameter stanchion, the Bachelor drops some grams and increases stiffness. We bet you’ve never heard a bike company say that before…
Check out more info on the Bachelor: PNW Components Bachelor Dropper Post
Filmed and Edited by Reilly Kintzele (www.reillykintzele.com
)
MENTIONS: @pnwcomponents
5 Comments
Post a Comment