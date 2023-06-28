Video: Marin Bikes Welcomes Pol Molina

Words: Adrian Martinez Juan





This edit presented by Marin Bikes and Trees Mountain Apparel is to give a warm welcome to the team to Pol Molina. This year Pol will be riding the new Marin Alpine Trail Carbon 2 with a few small component changes courtesy of Chromag, Ohlins Suspension, and Magura. We filmed this edit within two days on couple local trails in Squamish, BC one of which was the One Up trail called Airplane Mode. With big drops and flowy jumps, Pol takes flight and shows us the true style and playfulness of the full 29er.Adrián Martínez putting the magic on this short but well-produced piece of edit. Excited to see more from this two together!Hope you enjoy!