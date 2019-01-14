Video: Polish Dirt Jumping with a Freeride Soul

Beautiful October weather was the first stimulus to record something, so together with Filip Miętka from MXM Media who previously only recorded motocross, we decided to cooperate. Our film took the second place in the competition for the best MTB Polish film in the season 2018.In the movie I wanted to show that even though I usually ride dirt jumps, sometimes I go ride really big gaps on my hardtail and it's my "freeride soul".The whole was recorded at two Krakow spots. The first place is one of the largest freeride routes in Poland built by Bartek "Jaws" Krzyston. The second is the private dirt spot of one of the best Slavic riders Pawel Stachak.