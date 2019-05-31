Video: Inside the Polygon Bikes Factory

Inside the factory

Bikepark outside the factory

The end of the good day

At the beginning of May, Spartan Racing team, one of the biggest mountain bike team in Indonesia, got a chance to visit their bike sponsor for this year, Polygon Bikes. In the international world, Polygon Bikes are used by the riders from UR Team and three times Red Bull Rampage winner "Kurt Sorge". In 2019, Spartan Racing team riders will be racing Polygon Bikes for many different events, whether it's national and international and few film project to do this year.After the factory visit, the team got a chance to play at Polygon Bikes bikepark which allows riders to play with all the different types of bikes. This is the same place, where Sam Reynold rode when he came to Indonesia a few years ago