Video: Inside the Polygon Bikes Factory

May 31, 2019
by Reza Akhmad  
At the beginning of May, Spartan Racing team, one of the biggest mountain bike team in Indonesia, got a chance to visit their bike sponsor for this year, Polygon Bikes. In the international world, Polygon Bikes are used by the riders from UR Team and three times Red Bull Rampage winner "Kurt Sorge". In 2019, Spartan Racing team riders will be racing Polygon Bikes for many different events, whether it's national and international and few film project to do this year.


Inside the factory




After the factory visit, the team got a chance to play at Polygon Bikes bikepark which allows riders to play with all the different types of bikes. This is the same place, where Sam Reynold rode when he came to Indonesia a few years ago

DCIM 100MEDIA DJI 0594.JPG
Bikepark outside the factory





The end of the good day

MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes


3 Comments

  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/17273116 - I'm astounded by the fact that he doesn't use self darkening mask.
  • + 1
 I learnt little from that video other than lunch hour at Polygon could be quite a lot of fun...
  • + 1
 Lunch Break 15 min the rest 45 min would be pump track!

Post a Comment



