Video: Polygon Releases 2020 Siskiu Series with Tracey Hannah, Joe Breeden, & Fabien Cousinié

May 15, 2020
by Polygon Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Polygon Bikes


"The Siskiu N9 is my favorite of the series because it is a very responsive fun bike for a day in the saddle. It likes all kinds of terrain, it is easy to ride uphill and still keeping an aggressive feel for the downhills. It's super capable that give me the confidence to ride the same trail I ride with my DH bike but still such a great bike to spend the day on." - Tracey Hannah





More information about SISKIU N, click here!






"I think the T8 is the all-round best bike. It’s one piece linkage system really helps make it a very light bike, along with its great pedaling efficiency means it climbs like well. Yet on the downhill’s it's very playful which makes the bike very easy to throw around, for me this makes it the most enjoyable Siskiu to ride - I love it! One bike to rule them all!" - Joe Breeden




More information about SISKIU T, click here!






"The Siskiu D is my favorite bike of the moment, it does pedal really super well and makes it easy to do an extra loop yet even it's just a 120mm bike it's strong enough to go down technical trails and when it comes to the flowy jump trails the Siskiu D is the best at carrying speed. It's one bike clearly over-delivers." - Fabien Cousinié




More information about SISKIU D, click here

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Enduro Bikes Polygon Polygon Siskiu Joe Breeden Tracey Hannah


1 Comment

 Polygon is so underrated! I ride one, and I can say while it is an older model (so it isn’t too aesthetically pleasing) it rides like something I’ve never been on before!

