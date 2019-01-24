VIDEOS

Video: Polygon UR Announces 2019 Roster with 'Never Too Old to Have Fun & Send It'

Jan 24, 2019
by UR Team  

PRESS RELEASE: Polygon UR

In a world of a standardize team announcements where rider X is stoked to ride for brand Z, here at the Polygon UR we are trying to keep things fun to announce our 2019 roster and to celebrate our 10th year anniversary.

10 years is a long time and you will see that for our oldest riders we start to notice their age but luckily they are not feeling old yet when on the bike, enjoy!


RIDERS


Our core top DH riders remains the same with:

Sick Mick Hannah / 8th year on the team

bigquotesI'm coming into 2019 more motivated than ever! I'm feeling strong and mentally fresh. We've also got another year in on the new bike so we're really starting to get the most out if it. We have a great team with great partners so we're set up for a successful season!Mick Hannah

Tracey Hannah / 8th year on the team

bigquotesI am really looking forward to this season. I had a few setbacks last season which made me really rethink my goals and what I wanted my off-season to look like. My training has been revamped and my motivation rebooted, the team is like my family we have been having heaps of fun already and I can't wait to start racingTracey Hannah

Alexandre Fayolle / 4th year on the team
bigquotes2018 has been a complicated year for me but I am super motivated for 2019! I hope to be back on my top level but most of all I want to enjoy the ride. We are working hard this winter to get the bike all set up and I couldn’t be more excited to start racing!Alexandre Fayolle

Our young gun Simon Chapelet goes from the development team to join our 3 DH riders as his first year racing the World Cup circuit in the junior category.

SImon Chapelet / 1st year on the team
bigquotesIt is a dream come through to start my first year of world cup racing with the support of a team like UR. I have been working very hard and can’t wait to hit up the circuit!Simon Chapelet

On the freeride side we will still have a strong team with:

Sam Reynolds / 6th year on the team
bigquotesThis year I want to go big! I'm in South Africa right now building Darkfest bigger than ever and can’t wait for the rest of the FEST series, especially the return of LooseFest again! I'm also excited to be involved with Audi Nines once again, as well as the full Crankworx Speed and Style word tour after my 2nd place overall last year!Sam Reynolds

Loic Esteve / 5th year on the team
Loic Esteve will be doing some cool video projects showing his crazy moves.
bigquotesWith couple video projects in mind and the work I have been doing building trails in a new bike park near my home. I couldn’t be more excited about 2019!Loic Esteve
Tim Bringer / 1st year on the team
Tim comes from a BMX background and is promoted to the official team. We hope to show you more of him as he is a crazy machine!
bigquotesI’m super stoked to have the support of a team behind me in the reach of my goal to make it on the FMB World Tour!Tim Bringer

From the Enduro side, our team owner Fabien Cousinié will be racing selected enduro events and Crankworx. He also will take us around the world on a new trail travel web series.

Fabien Cousinié / 10th year on the team

bigquotesBeing able to manage the team, race and travel the world exploring trails is really the dream lifestyle and I’m planning to make the most of it and hopefully get some people excited to ride their bikes along the way.Fabien Cousinié


Bikes and Sponsors

Polygon XQUARONE DH9
This is the standard Polygon XQUARONE DH9 that we are going to use in most situations


Polygon XQUARONE DH9 29 front - 27.5 rear
As the UCI regulation changed, this is a special XQUARONE DH9 built that some of our racers will use. It has a 27.5 rear wheel and a 29 front wheel with a steeper head angle.

Polygon Siskiu N9
For enduro riding and racing in 2019 the team has chosen to use the new Polygon Siskiu N9 in both 27 and 29 wheels size.

Polygon Trid ZZ
For slopestyle and speed and style the Trid ZZ will be our main weapon of choice.

We are really thankful to keep working with these brands:
Polygon Bikes — Bikes, Kenda Tires — Tires, SR Suntour — Suspensions, Alpinestars — Riding gear, protections and team kits, Bluegrass — Helmets, E*Thirteen — Wheels, cranksets, cassettes & dropper seatpost, Camelbak — Hydration packs & water bottles, Promax Components — handlebar, stem, cable housing, seat post, Zéfal — Pumps, mud guard, accessories and cleaning products, Smanie — Saddles, KMC — Chains, Box Components — Derailleurs & shifters, High5 — Nutrition, Ilabb — Lifestyle clothing, Galfer — Rotors & brake pads, ODI — Grips, Trickstuff — Brakes, M2O — Compression socks, JetBlack — Home trainers, Unior — Tools, FiveTen — Shoes, Skyline Queenstown MTB — Bike park, Yakima — Bike racks

We will see additional support from: Fast suspension — coil shocks, Crankbrother — Pedals, Works components — Headsets

Finally, as far as schedule you will find us at all World Cups, all Crankworx, selected Enduros races, selected festivals, selected FMB events and as much on our bikes as possible!

Living from our passion takes a lot so we would like to thanks again all our partners, fans, friends, families and also the strangers that we meet on the road, thanks for helping us chase our dreams.



