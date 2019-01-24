Video: Polygon UR Announces 2019 Roster with 'Never Too Old to Have Fun & Send It'

PRESS RELEASE: Polygon UR

RIDERS

Sick Mick Hannah / 8th year on the team

I'm coming into 2019 more motivated than ever! I'm feeling strong and mentally fresh. We've also got another year in on the new bike so we're really starting to get the most out if it. We have a great team with great partners so we're set up for a successful season! — Mick Hannah

Tracey Hannah / 8th year on the team

I am really looking forward to this season. I had a few setbacks last season which made me really rethink my goals and what I wanted my off-season to look like. My training has been revamped and my motivation rebooted, the team is like my family we have been having heaps of fun already and I can't wait to start racing — Tracey Hannah

Alexandre Fayolle / 4th year on the team

2018 has been a complicated year for me but I am super motivated for 2019! I hope to be back on my top level but most of all I want to enjoy the ride. We are working hard this winter to get the bike all set up and I couldn’t be more excited to start racing! — Alexandre Fayolle

SImon Chapelet / 1st year on the team

It is a dream come through to start my first year of world cup racing with the support of a team like UR. I have been working very hard and can’t wait to hit up the circuit! — Simon Chapelet

Sam Reynolds / 6th year on the team

This year I want to go big! I'm in South Africa right now building Darkfest bigger than ever and can’t wait for the rest of the FEST series, especially the return of LooseFest again! I'm also excited to be involved with Audi Nines once again, as well as the full Crankworx Speed and Style word tour after my 2nd place overall last year! — Sam Reynolds

Loic Esteve / 5th year on the team

With couple video projects in mind and the work I have been doing building trails in a new bike park near my home. I couldn’t be more excited about 2019! — Loic Esteve

Tim Bringer / 1st year on the team

I’m super stoked to have the support of a team behind me in the reach of my goal to make it on the FMB World Tour! — Tim Bringer

Fabien Cousinié / 10th year on the team

Being able to manage the team, race and travel the world exploring trails is really the dream lifestyle and I’m planning to make the most of it and hopefully get some people excited to ride their bikes along the way. — Fabien Cousinié

Bikes and Sponsors

Polygon XQUARONE DH9

Polygon XQUARONE DH9 29 front - 27.5 rear

Polygon Siskiu N9

Polygon Trid ZZ

Polygon Bikes —

Kenda Tires —

SR Suntour —

Alpinestars —

Bluegrass —

E*Thirteen —

Camelbak —

Promax Components —

Zéfal —

Smanie —

KMC —

Box Components —

High5 —

Ilabb —

Galfer —

ODI —

Trickstuff —

M2O —

JetBlack —

Unior —

FiveTen —

Skyline Queenstown MTB —

Yakima —

Fast suspension —

Crankbrother —

Works components —

In a world of a standardize team announcements where rider X is stoked to ride for brand Z, here at the Polygon UR we are trying to keep things fun to announce our 2019 roster and to celebrate our 10th year anniversary.10 years is a long time and you will see that for our oldest riders we start to notice their age but luckily they are not feeling old yet when on the bike, enjoy!Our core top DH riders remains the same with:Our young gun Simon Chapelet goes from the development team to join our 3 DH riders as his first year racing the World Cup circuit in the junior category.On the freeride side we will still have a strong team with:Loic Esteve will be doing some cool video projects showing his crazy moves.Tim comes from a BMX background and is promoted to the official team. We hope to show you more of him as he is a crazy machine!From the Enduro side, our team owner Fabien Cousinié will be racing selected enduro events and Crankworx. He also will take us around the world on a new trail travel web series.This is the standard Polygon XQUARONE DH9 that we are going to use in most situationsAs the UCI regulation changed, this is a special XQUARONE DH9 built that some of our racers will use. It has a 27.5 rear wheel and a 29 front wheel with a steeper head angle.For enduro riding and racing in 2019 the team has chosen to use the new Polygon Siskiu N9 in both 27 and 29 wheels size.For slopestyle and speed and style the Trid ZZ will be our main weapon of choice.We are really thankful to keep working with these brands:Bikes,Tires,Suspensions,Riding gear, protections and team kits,Helmets,Wheels, cranksets, cassettes & dropper seatpost,Hydration packs & water bottles,handlebar, stem, cable housing, seat post,Pumps, mud guard, accessories and cleaning products,Saddles,Chains,Derailleurs & shifters,Nutrition,Lifestyle clothing,Rotors & brake pads,Grips,Brakes,Compression socks,Home trainers,Tools,Shoes,Bike park,Bike racksWe will see additional support from:coil shocks,Pedals,HeadsetsFinally, as far as schedule you will find us at all World Cups, all Crankworx, selected Enduros races, selected festivals, selected FMB events and as much on our bikes as possible!Living from our passion takes a lot so we would like to thanks again all our partners, fans, friends, families and also the strangers that we meet on the road, thanks for helping us chase our dreams.