Video: Polygon UR Goes Full Hollywood in This Ridiculous Team Launch Video

Downhill Team

Super happy to be going into my 9th year for the UR team, last year was a huge year and my goals only got bigger, can't wait for racing to start again! — Tracey Hannah

I’m excited to be heading into my 19th World Cup season and my 9th with UR Team. We have done a lot of work and have a great team so it should be our best year yet! — Mick Hannah

My first year with Polygon UR, and being the youngest on the team, there is so much knowledge and experience within the team where I think I can really learn a lot from. Getting to know everyone during team camp has been amazing and I can’t wait to start racing with the whole crew, helping each other achieve our goals. Let’s go racing! — Joe Breeden

Freeracing Team

I’m super happy to again be part of the Polygon UR team for 2020! I can hardly believe it’s my 7th year with these guys and I’m as excited as ever to see what this year will bring. We have some cool projects lined up and I can’t wait to get started! — Sam Reynolds

I’m absolutely buzzing to be a part of such a setup! The team has accomplished amazing things over the past decade and I’m proud to be in the new wave of riders moving forward. Rubbing shoulders with such experienced athletes is going to be a major help for this season. Grateful for the opportunity and hungry for the year ahead. Yeeeeoooowwwww — Dan Wolfe

Working with such a good group of riders and sponsors and still be able to race, develop products and share my passion around the world is really something that I’m looking forward to and doing it with the same passion that the early days. — Fabien Cousinie

Bikes and Sponsors

What do our riders get up to in the off season? Training and testing surely but like everyone we seem to watch way too many movies, series and videos so this year we took it to the next level and did our own parody because why not! As proud as we are of our riders' Hollywood acting performance, now let's focus on the most exciting thriller of the year: the 2020 racing season!It will be a big year for our downhill team with Tracey Hannah that will defend her overall title and keep chasing the rainbow stripes. Mick Hannah is back in top shape and more than ready to prove he can be back on the podiums. Joe Breeden, our new talented rider, will be eager to prove he can break into the top 10. Their program will be all the UCI Mercedes-Benz World Cups, all Crankworx and a selection of Enduro events.We are pretty stoked of our line up of Freeracers. Sam Reynolds is returning injury free from the latest Dark Fest and ready to tackle Crankworx Speed & Style and he also has some big video projects in the works. We are making an official come back in Enduro with Dan Wolfe. Not only will Dan race the full EWS circuit, he will embark on different media projects. Fabien Cousinie, our team manager, will still be racing a few dual slaloms, Crankworx and take us on some big adventures. Our little shredder Vinci Vodan will keep riding under our colors having fun and doing more IXS downhill cup.Our DH team will be racing on the Polygon XQUARONE EX9Our trail bike of choice is the Polygon Siskiu N9