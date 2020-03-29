Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Portugal Cruising with Phil Atwill & Gaëtan Vigé
Mar 29, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Portugal trip 2019 - filmed and edited by Kat Georgudis.
Big up Wharncliff trail builders for some of the cleanest jumps i've ever ridden.
—
Phil Atwill
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Gaetan Vige
Phil Atwill
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
99337 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Albstadt XC World Championships Postponed]
82591 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
68673 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
58630 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
49920 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
44029 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
44025 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
43969 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
DirtbagMatt
(25 mins ago)
I always click for Phil. Controlled chaos, this bloke.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007467
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment