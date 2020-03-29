Video: Portugal Cruising with Phil Atwill & Gaëtan Vigé

Mar 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPortugal trip 2019 - filmed and edited by Kat Georgudis.
Big up Wharncliff trail builders for some of the cleanest jumps i've ever ridden. Phil Atwill


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Gaetan Vige Phil Atwill


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
99337 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Albstadt XC World Championships Postponed]
82591 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
68673 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
58630 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
49920 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
44029 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
44025 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
43969 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I always click for Phil. Controlled chaos, this bloke.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007467
Mobile Version of Website