Video: Post-Confinement Season Kick-Off with the Scott Sr Suntour Enduro Team

Jun 9, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

New year, new bikes, same fast French Speed. Head out with Scott SR Suntour's Rémy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon and Elliot Trabac on their all new 2020 Ransom Tuned Enduro bikes.

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photo Damien Guiot

Photos: Damien Guiot
Video: Pierre Henni

 they all look exactly the same! half the pics could be sequence shots ha!

