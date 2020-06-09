Pinkbike.com
Video: Post-Confinement Season Kick-Off with the Scott Sr Suntour Enduro Team
Jun 9, 2020
SCOTT Sports
New year, new bikes, same fast French Speed. Head out with Scott SR Suntour's Rémy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon and Elliot Trabac on their all new 2020 Ransom Tuned Enduro bikes.
Photos: Damien Guiot
Video: Pierre Henni
Videos
Riding Videos
Elliot Trabec
Remy Absalon
jack-otb
(23 mins ago)
they all look exactly the same! half the pics could be sequence shots ha!
