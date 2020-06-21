Video: Post-Lockdown Shredding with Slavik Hannes in 'Disturbing the Peace'

Jun 20, 2020
by NadineTscherne  
Slavik Hannes - Disturbing the Peace

by NadineTscherne



After many years of cooperation, Slavik Hannes changed his frame sponsor from Ghost to Wheeler Bikes. The former UCI 4x Worlds silver medalist took his new weapon called “Raptor” on the first ride on his home trails after the lockdown in Austria was over for sport-athletes.

Post Lockdown - first ride on the Wheeler Raptor

“I have never been this much on my Enduro before because during normal race season there is simply not that much time for longer distance rides and bike changes close before races. As I got the frame I really liked the clean design - it looks sick. I built up the quite big medium frame for Enduro riding (160mm/29”) and the small frame for 4x racing (140mm/27,5")."


"I still have to test the 4x one in real race situations but I hope it feels nearly as good as the bigger Enduro already does. The setup with Magura and X Fusion Suspension feels great! It’s stable through fast and rough sections and still playful at jumps and tight corners. I love this bike!”

After some years in silence, Wheeler now is back with some new Trail, Enduro and E-bikes.

For more adventures follow Slavik Hannes on Instagram! http://http://www.instagram.com/hannesslavik




Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


