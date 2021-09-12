Video: Post-Race Interviews with Richie Rude, Morgane Charre, Martin Maes & More from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Dan Wolfe catches up with Richie Rude, Morgane Charre, Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Slawomir Lukasik, Matt Walker and Jack Moir after finishing racing in Crans-Montana.

Interviews Racing and Events Videos Dan Wolfe Jack Moir Martin Maes Morgane Charre Noga Korem Richie Rude Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2021


